Uranium transfer, Strait of Hormuz reopening: Key takeaways from Iran-US draft proposal
A key proposal reportedly called for thereopening of the Strait of Hormuz, to international maritime traffic within seven days of an initial understanding.
Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia between the US and Iran, a preliminary draft framework for negotiations reportedly proposes transferring Tehran's highly enriched uranium stockpile to an agreed third country or reducing its enrichment level.
Another key proposal called for the reopening of the key waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, to international maritime traffic within seven days of an initial understanding between the two sides, according to Al Arabiya English.
The conflict between the US and Iran has kept tensions high, with the global community awaiting the restoration of stability in the region and normalisation of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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China as a guarantor, negotiations in Doha - Key points from preliminary draft framework
China could potentially act as a guarantor for the implementation and sustainability of any agreement, according to Al Arabiya English, which obtained the draft's key points.
The framework also proposes holding direct US-Iran negotiations in Doha instead of Istanbul.
Under the proposed arrangement, Iran's measures on the nuclear programme and maritime security would be matched by US measures to ease sanctions, blockades and economic restrictions, it added.
An independent verification mechanism would assess compliance before each phase of implementation.
Neither side would be required to make substantial concessions without receiving corresponding, independently verifiable commitments, the report said.
The arrangement also proposes a dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor parties to address delays or violations and prevent renewed military escalation, it added.
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Iran Guards say three tankers halted in Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday said three oil tankers were halted after encountering unspecified "incidents" or hitting mines while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Reuters report.
"Two offending oil tankers, one in the eastern part and the other in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, which were attempting to pass through the unauthorised route, encountered incidents and were brought to a halt in the waters south of the strait," the IRGC said in a statement.
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West Asia war - What happened?
The US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28, killing its then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key leaders.
In response, Tehran targeted US and Israeli interests across the region while tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The conflict has fueled global concerns about regional security and energy prices.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More