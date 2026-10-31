After decades in commercial law, Queensland lawyer Anna Radel left at 50; she now helps run a regenerative cattle operation

After many years of working in commercial law, Anna Radel, a lawyer from Queensland, left the profession at 50. She realized that her work had become incongruent with her own values. Therefore, she turned toward a life shaped by family, animals, and the land, helping build a large cattle operation managed with organic and regenerative principles. Her story, as told in The Wellness Couch's Self Love Podcast, demonstrates how shifting focus can transform careers, and how the act of nurturing land could be considered the foundation of a new concept of success. Representative image of a woman tending to a vegetable garden after moving away from a corporate career to pursue a more sustainable way of life. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT.)

From a legal career to rural Queensland According to The Wellness Couch’s From Law to Land: A Journey of Resilience and Regeneration, Radel was raised in Brisbane with a passion for horses, and early on in her life she formulated two dreams: one of being a lawyer and the other being an equestrian eventer. She went on to establish a career in commercial law, where she worked with clients and developed the strategic and analytical skills required by the profession. But gradually, the increasing difficulties in reconciling her work as a lawyer with her ethical principles became apparent. In the podcast, she states that even though she loved the idea of serving clients, law did not feel right anymore.

Leaving the profession at 50 was certainly a big step, but her movement toward rural life had begun much earlier. Anna Radel and her husband acquired their first piece of land for grazing in 2003 as they were trying to balance taking care of their families and running their legal business. This slow but sure shift to farming shows how sometimes a significant career change takes time.