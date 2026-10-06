'Let them take out LA, San Diego': Trump's Iran war remarks trigger row; California governor calls President 'deranged'

Trump was speaking in Nebraska, ahead of the midterms .

President Donald Trump , when speaking of the rising gas prices and the Iran war, made remarks on Los Angeles and San Diego that were met with severe backlash. The Republican on October 5 said “With the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay ... let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom was among the first to slam Trump's remarks. “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous,” the Democrat who has often butted heads with the Republican president, remarked.

However, many others criticized Trump as well.

Donald Trump's remarks spark massive backlash online Another Trump critic added “A U.S. President says ‘let Iran take out Los Angeles and San Diego.’ How much farther will he fall?”. Yet another said “Trump telling Iran that it’s ok to take out Los Angeles or San Diego.”

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Others joined in with independent journalist Jim Acosta saying “The crowd starts to applaud as Trump fantasizes about LA and San Diego being wiped out by a nuclear attack. WTF. This is not normal.”

“If you live in Southern California leave immediately. President Trump says Iran taking out Los Angeles and San Diego is a small price to pay,” others added.

Donald Trump at Nebraska Trump, in Nebraska, pledged to expand access to tax-exempt diesel fuel. He also warned of a dark future if Democrats won the midterms.

“With your support, just 29 days from now, Nebraska is going to defeat the radical-left Dumb-o-crats once again,” Trump said when opening his speech in a state where farmers and truckers have been bit by the high fuel prices while inflation has impacted the rural economy.

Trump's Nebraska rally needed organizers to bring out additional chairs to seat the crowd, though the president continues to have low approval numbers.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday found Trump's approval rating at 32%, which matched the lowest reading of his political career. Registered voters preferred Democrats over Republicans 44% to 37% in the midterms race. Among independents, Democrats led 37% to 21%, with 28% undecided.

The polling further found Republicans' opponents competitive in many states where Trump had won by double digits in 2024, including Nebraska. The president carried Nebraska by more than 20 percentage points in 2024, but public polling shows a competitive contest between Republican Senator Pete Ricketts and independent Dan Osborn.

(With Reuters inputs)