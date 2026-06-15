Daniel Cormier blasts Erik Trump for seeking betting info on UFC White House event; ‘won't stay silent…’

In a follow-up conversation the next day, Erik Trump allegedly asks Cormier, "Are you placing any bets?" Cormier then tells him that he is not allowed to bet as he is one of the commentators of the event.

It followed screenshots of purported texts from Eric Trump, most likely on X. In the texts, Eric Trump allegedly asks Cormier: "Anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow? Who you got winning?"

"The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about. I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event."

Cormier coupled the post with a scathing caption but later deleted the post. "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent," the caption read.

Former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier has put Erik Trump in an uneasy position after tweeting and then deleting screenshots of his texts. In the texts, Donald Trump's second son could be seen seeking information about the fighters on the UFC Freedom 250 card that he has bet on.

Erik Trump then allegedly tries to circle around to the key question: "Are any of the fighter injured that you know of?" To which Cormier replies: "I'm not quite sure why you're asking me this, but I think they're all in good shape."

Erik Trump then allegedly gets more direct with his question. "I'll just cut to the chase," he states, per the screenshots. "I've been eyeing the Lopes fight, and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic," followed by two dollar signs.

Also read: Dana White and Kai Trump share playful UFC ‘face off’ video before White House event; watch

Finally, Cormier replies, "No, none of our fights is rigged. And honestly, I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that."

The screenshots were posted by the former MMA fighter and UFC commentator and were soon deleted. It is unclear why the 47-year-old took it down.

UFC Freedom 250 Delayed Due To Bad Weather The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, referred to popularly as the White House card, was slated to kick off at 8pm EST on Sunday. However, owing to bad weather in the Washington DC area, the event has now bee postponed by an hour.

UFC confirmed to reporters that the coverage of the fight will start at 8pm EST live from the White House lawns. But the actual fight will start at 9pm EST as rainy weather persists in DC.