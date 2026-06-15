Dana White and Kai Trump share playful UFC ‘face off’ video before White House event; watch

Kai Trump stepped forward smiling and laughing as she faced White. Wearing a red, white and blue striped top with white pants, she raised her fists and moved around in a playful fighting stance. White remained mostly still and kept a serious expression, copying the intense look often seen during official UFC face-offs.

The video shows Dana White standing in the center of a UFC-branded octagon with the White House visible in the background. Spectators could be seen around the setup, while an American flag flew nearby.

A short video featuring UFC president Dana White and Kai Trump drew attention on social media after the two staged a playful face-off inside a UFC octagon set up on the White House grounds. The clip, shared by Kai Trump, shows Dana White standing across from Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a light-hearted UFC-style stare down. No physical contact took place, and the moment appeared to be part of a UFC-related appearance at the White House.

The pair circled each other briefly while maintaining eye contact. Kai Trump also threw a few mock punches and playful gestures as part of the staged moment. The clip ended without any contact between them.

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Dana White video sparks mixed reactions as social media users weigh in The clip generated a wide range of reactions online. Some viewers treated it as harmless fun and joined in with jokes about the mock showdown. One user wrote, “Kai Trump R1 KO. Dana White cannot box or wrestle to save his life.” Another commented, “Now let’s do a face off with Eddie Hearn.”

Several others praised the scene and shared birthday wishes for President Donald Trump, as posts around the event linked it to celebrations taking place during that period. Not everyone reacted positively. Some comments referred to Dana White’s widely reported 2022 incident involving his wife, for which he later issued a public apology.

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One user wrote, “This isn’t funny cause he actually hits women.” Another said, “Careful Kai, Dana here likes to beat the **** out of women.”

Others described the video as “cringe” or questioned the connection between UFC and politics. At the same time, some users defended the clip and said it was simply a joke between White and Kai Trump.