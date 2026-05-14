Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar to Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam: Celebrity couples who hit headlines for their separation in 2026

The year 2026 hasn’t been as kind to a lot of relationships in show business and as the rumours of a split between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar intensifies, here’s a look at some couples that parted ways this year Celebrity separations in 2026 (Photos: Instagram) Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy married businessman Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy wedding in January 2022, but recently, rumours of them separating started when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Suraj went on to either deactivate or delete his account altogether. We also learnt from a source that the couple has already been living separately. Hansika Motwani-Suhael Khaturiya

The rumours of actor Hansika Motwani separating from husband, businessman Suhael Khaturiya started late last year, with HT City being the first to report it. In March this year, the ex-couple was officially granted a divorce, with Hansika foregoing any maintenance or alimony. The duo got married in December 2022 and split due to irreconciliable differences, and had been living separately since July 2024. Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi

Actor Evelyn Sharma confirmed her divorce from her Australian husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi after five years of marriage. Talking to us, Evelyn had said, “We have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting.” The ex-couple shares two kids, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi born in November 2021, and son Arden born in July 2023. Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali

After months of speculation, actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation and divorce in January 2026 after 14 years of marriage. The duo insisted that the decision to go their separate ways was mutual and there was no “villain” in the whole situation. They also stated that they would continue to co-parent their three children—foster kids Khushi and Rajveer whom they welcomed in 2017, and their biological daughter Tara born in 2019. Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam