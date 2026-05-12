Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spark divorce speculation; sources claim the couple has been living separately

Rumours of trouble in actor Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s marriage have surfaced online, four years after their lavish wedding. The speculation began after fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking concerns about a possible separation. Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (instagram)

Screenshots of their profiles quickly circulated across social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram, with fans suggesting this sudden digital disconnect indicates a strain in their relationship. Despite having unfollowed each other, Mouni still features her wedding pictures and several posts with Suraj on her profile. Earlier, Suraj had deleted their wedding pictures and on Tuesday Suraj made his Instagram account private.



Sources close to HT has shared, “The couple have been leaving separately since last few weeks. Also Suraj has moved out of the house.”



Reportedly, according to the reports by Saas Bahu Saazish ABP News, Mouni and Suraj are separated and already divorced.

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2022, is yet to officially address the growing speculation.



Suraj Nambiar, a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai who hails from a Jain family in Bengaluru, could not be reached for comment.

Mouni and Suraj reportedly first met through mutual friends on New Year’s Eve 2019 in Dubai. They married in Goa in January 2022, in ceremonies incorporating both Malayali and Bengali traditions Mouni and Suraj have been married since January 2022.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar reportedly first met through mutual friends on New Year’s Eve 2019 in Dubai and gradually developed a close bond. Initially, they kept their relationship private, though speculation around their romance grew during the pandemic when Mouni started spending considerable time in Dubai. The couple tied the knot in January 2022 in Goa in a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their wedding, which featured visuals from both Bengali and South Indian rituals, became one of the most talked-about celebrity events online.



When HT got in touch with Mouni’s team about the divorce rumours, there was no revert from actor's team. Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and hails from a Jain family in Bengaluru. We tried reaching Mouni and Suraj for comment as well, but there was no response till filing from them.