Bengaluru-born man visiting from US says city has a ‘fresh aura’: ‘I’m going back super hopeful’

A Bengaluru born man who now lives in the US has shared an emotional note about returning to New York after spending two weeks in his home city. In a Reddit post titled “Leaving Bengaluru today”, he reflected on how the city felt different this time and said he was leaving with a sense of hope and excitement. A Bengaluru-born man shared why his recent stay in the city made him feel proud and optimistic. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

‘I’m going back super hopeful’ The man said he was born and raised in Bengaluru before moving to the US in 2014. Since then, he has been visiting the city almost every year, usually for around three weeks. However, according to him, his latest visit felt unlike the earlier ones.

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“Leaving today after a two-week stay, back to New York. Some context: I’m from Bangalore, born, school and everything. I moved to the US back in 2014, and ever since, it’s been the US. I used to visit every year for three odd weeks. But this time was different. There’s a certain fresh aura to the city. There are a lot of things happening, and I’m genuinely happy to see folks starting to find their tribe. I noticed a distinct explorative tendency, a tad bit more than I usually saw growing up,” he wrote.

He added that the changing nature of work and the rise of artificial intelligence may have pushed people to think beyond traditional career paths.

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“Maybe, for better or for worse, AI coming for your jobs is perhaps a catalyst to think beyond the conventional school, college and 9-to-5 system. A lot has to change, including the education system, financial literacy, civic sense, etc. But I’m going back super hopeful. This city has got it, and I’m genuinely excited. I’ll be back soon, and back for good in about five years. But gosh, I love Bangalore,” he added.

Internet reacts to post The post struck a chord with several Reddit users, especially those who share a deep connection with Bengaluru. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “OMG, yes! There’s something about this city, unlike any other. The whole city functions with a startup energy.” Another agreed and said, “BLR has always had something special.”

A third user summed up the emotion behind the post and wrote, “Home is home after all.” Another person commented, “Yes, I agree with you man.” One more user expressed pride in the city and said, “That’s also why I’m proud of my city, my Bengaluru.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)