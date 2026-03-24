Indian man in US plans to move back to Bengaluru, says city's 'issues are exactly why I want to return'

Explaining his reasoning, he said that issues often highlighted about Bengaluru, such as traffic, air quality and work culture, are precisely what draw him to the city. “I have made up my mind to return to specifically Bengaluru. Every single reason that people point out as issues are EXACTLY why I want to return,” he wrote.

In a Reddit post titled ‘Moving to Bengaluru, India voluntarily from the US’, the man described himself as coming from a “heavily privileged position”, currently on an F1-OPT visa with over a year remaining and working at a non-profit tech company. He shared that he also has the option to apply for a cap-exempt H1B visa but has chosen to move back.

Despite a six-figure job and visa opportunities, a 25-year-old Indian man working in the US has said he plans to return to Bengaluru because of the very factors many people consider drawbacks.

The OP first addressed traffic in the city, saying that he prefers dense urban environments over car-dependent suburban life in the US. “I enjoy driving. Even have a sports car here. But I dislike the idea of cars, more broadly, the idea of car depended disconnected suburban life. What is ‘peaceful’ and ‘quiet’ for others is debilitatingly lonely and depressing for me,” he wrote.

He also drew comparisons with cities such as New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago and noted that congestion is common in most urban centres. “A city built for drivers will SUCK for people who are looking for community and general third places to hang out, hop from spot to spot quickly, and just exist. I will SEEK OUT traffic if that means I get a dense city with conveniences and public transit,” he said.

On air quality, the OP argued that overall health depends on a broader set of factors, including diet, exercise, sleep and stress. He said these can be managed with conscious choices, adding that Indian cities offer accessible public parks and better food quality if one plans carefully.

Further, the man addressed concerns around toxic work culture, saying that job insecurity exists in the US as well. “I am too privileged to fear being fired for standing up/pushing back or disagreeing to unreasonable timings. I am gen Z like that. It is not any different here, I have had a new crappy boss every 6 months, actually it is more frightening here since I have 0 leverage. I wish my future manager the best of luck. Maybe others will gain the courage to negotiate their terms seeing me, if required,” he wrote.

The man went on to point to lifestyle differences, saying that creative outlets feel more accessible in India and that services such as repairs and in-person support are easier to find. While acknowledging that adult friendships and family dynamics can be challenging anywhere, he wrote, “I will take something over nothing here.”

Concluding his note, he said he was looking forward to returning. “I cannot wait to be back in MY city,” he wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)