Techie picks Hyderabad over Gurgaon for work, asks: ‘Who in their right mind would choose Gurgaon?’

In a video shared on Instagram, Hashir said he was recently given the option to choose his work location between Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. While he described Hyderabad as "a very nice place to stay", he questioned the appeal of Gurgaon. "Who in their right mind would choose Gurgaon over Hyderabad and Bengaluru?" he said.

Gurgaon , Hyderabad and Bengaluru are among the most popular choices for tech professionals looking for jobs in India. While Bengaluru is known for its technology industry and weather, Hyderabad is often praised for its lifestyle and relatively affordable living. Gurgaon, on the other hand, offers plenty of corporate and tech jobs and good connectivity across Delhi-NCR. Now, a techie named Hashir sparked a discussion online after explaining why he chose Hyderabad over Gurgaon for work.

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Hashir then took aim at Gurgaon as well as other cities in Delhi-NCR. Referring to Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida as the "five sisters of agony and despair", he questioned why someone would want to live in Gurgaon.

"Garmi mein bhayankar garmi padti hai, sardi mein bhayankar sardi padti hai. Baarish hoti hai toh baadh aa jaati hai. Uske baad smog itna hota hai ki 700 AQI chala jaata hai," he said.

He also referred to concerns around road safety and aggressive driving in the city, adding that these were among the reasons he would personally choose Hyderabad.

"Toh bhai, obviously koi bhi insaan with a sound mind Hyderabad hi lega, I think. Aur maine wahi kiya," Hashir said.

He ended the video with a sarcastic remark aimed at those living in the area, saying, "I feel sorry for you bhai. I hope things get better for you - less likely, but yeah."

In the caption accompanying the video, Hashir clarified that he was not trying to "hate" on any of the cities. "Honestly not even close bhai (and no I'm not hating on any of these cities, I don't wanna get slimed unnecessarily)," he wrote.

(Also Read: Hyderabad techie compares Bengaluru with Hyderabad after a week-long stay: ‘Absolutely done with traffic’)

What did social media say? The video triggered a discussion among users, with several sharing their own experiences of living in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Only 3 cities to work in are Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad that's it. Mumbai if you're rich af."

"As someone living in Bangalore, Gurgaon is far better bro. Bangalore has nothing except the Weather. Hyderbad is better than gugraon," commented another.

"People like me who have their hometown in UP and have to travel frequently would always go for Gurgaon/Noida. I am staying in Bangalore and reaching airport takes 2½-3 hours on normal days. Atleast Delhi has metro connectivity to airport and railway stations," wrote a third user.

"Gurgaon gave me clinical depression and doc put me on 3+ meds. Lost my appetite too. I am back at home after quitting my job," said another.

"The best thing to do when you come to Gurugram is to leave," wrote one user.