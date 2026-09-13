Hyderabad techie compares Bengaluru with Hyderabad after a week-long stay: ‘Absolutely done with traffic’

Bengaluru’s pleasant weather is often counted among the biggest reasons people enjoy living in the city. However, for one Hyderabad techie, the experience has been overshadowed by Bengaluru’s notorious traffic. After spending a week in the city, she said long travel times had left her frustrated and made her appreciate Hyderabad even more. A techie said Bengaluru’s long traffic delays had left her frustrated after spending a week in the city. (Instagram/chetnasingh___)

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Taking to Instagram, Chetna Singh shared a video describing her experience of navigating Bengaluru and questioning whether good weather alone could make up for hours spent on the road.

‘Absolutely done with the traffic’ “Who says Bengaluru is better than Hyderabad? I’ve been here for the past week, and I’m absolutely freaking done with the traffic here, bro! It is so bad. It takes me an hour and a half to two hours just to get from one place to another,” Singh said.

She went on to question the value of Bengaluru’s much-loved climate when commuting makes it difficult to step out and explore the city.

“Bro, what am I supposed to do with the good weather? Should I make a pickle out of it when I can’t even go anywhere? I can’t step out, I can’t do anything! I mean, bro, I absolutely hate the traffic here,” she added.

Singh said that unless traffic conditions improve, Bengaluru’s weather does little to change her overall experience of the city.

“And if the traffic conditions aren’t improving, then what am I supposed to do? What am I supposed to do with the good weather? Everything else is fine, but Hyderabad is far better than Bengaluru. I mean, right now, I just like Hyderabad way better,” she said.

She shared the video with the caption, “Hyderabad is much better than Bengaluru!”

Watch the clip here: