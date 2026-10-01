I appreciate the fact that the audiences are much more critical: Sharman Joshi

Cinema has undergone a lot of changes in India. Since the advent of OTT, there have been many films that have come under the scanner for the content they bring to the audiences. Some would say that the audiences have become critics, but some see this as a welcome change. Actor Sharman Joshi is one of them. The 3 Idiots (2009) star believes that it is always better when the audience evolves and gets critical about what they consume as entertainment. “I appreciate the fact that the audiences are much more critical. From the production value and direction to the story, which is the backbone of everything, they are demanding more; it is wonderful and exciting,” says Sharman. Sharman Joshi

The Dhol (2007) actor says that only if the audiences evolve will actors do better. “Only then will we be able to pull up our socks and give more than what they are expecting. The exposure to world cinema on OTT platforms, it is wonderful that in this huge melting pot, they have so many options and choices. So, as creative people, we have to find our space and tell our stories,” he explains.

Sharman adds that the kind of work he was approached for in the recent times has all been “special”. “All the work that I am going to be doing in the future, I was amazed that every script that came to me was so special in terms of its story. That was not happening earlier; now it is happening. Whichever offer is coming to me, it is just so difficult to say no to it because it’s all so in place,” he shares.

One of Sharman’s Dhol co-stars, Kunal Kemmu, has since then transitioned to become a writer-director, too. Talking about how immensely talented Kemmu is, Sharman says, “Kunal is a fabulous actor, and now what a talent he has turned out to be as a writer. I didn’t know about this side. During Dhol, we were all too young, and I don’t know if he was even considering writing then or not.”

The duo will be back together in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. Though he chose to remain tight-lipped on the project, he surely assures the fans that they will not be disappointed. “You can expect the world, and I am sure you won’t be disappointed,” he concludes.