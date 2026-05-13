Aamir Khan working on 3 Idiots sequel; OG cast Madhavan, Sharman Joshi return with 'time jump' in narrative | Exclusive

There has been a lot of speculation about what Aamir Khan’s next project will be after the success of Sitaare Zameen Par. Some have claimed he is working on a drama for his son Junaid, and other rumours veer in a different direction. But HT can confirm that the superstar has indeed begun work on the much-awaited sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. What is even more promising is that the ‘OG’ idiots - Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan - are set to return. 3 Idiots was the highest-grossing Hindi film upon its release.

All about the 3 Idiots sequel A highly-placed industry source confirms that Aamir has begun work on the 3 Idiots sequel. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage, but it is confirmed that the original principal cast - Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman - will return to the sequel. Some reports have claimed that the film will be called 4 Idiots with Vicky Kaushal playing the additional ‘idiot’. However, there is no confirmation that that bit is true.

What is indeed confirmed is that the film will have a significant time jump, with the characters not the same age as in the first film. However, the twist is that the source maintains it is unclear whether the film is set before or after the first film. The time jump could be before or after the events of the first film. Which one it is, only Aamir knows for now. Rajkumar Hirani, who directed the original, is reportedly directing the sequel as well.

The sensation that was 3 Idiots Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age satirical comedy-drama, co-written by Abhijat Joshi. Apart from Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya. The film, a satire on the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system, was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.

Upon its release in 2009, 3 Idiots was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹400 crore worldwide and becoming India’s highest-grossing film. It was the first Indian film to breach the ₹400-crore mark, and had a sensational run in China, where it out-earned even Avatar. It has also had a significant cultural impact, regularly appearing on lists of the best Indian films of the 21st century.