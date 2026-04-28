Aamir Khan finally confirms 3 Idiots sequel with Rajkumar Hirani. Here’s what he said about the story

The buzz around a 3 Idiots sequel – bringing back Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi – has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Putting all speculation to rest, Aamir has finally confirmed that the sequel is indeed in the works, while also revealing that the project will once again be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan as friends.

Aamir on 3 Idiots sequel The sequel is expected to take the story forward 10 years after the events of the first film. The film is expected to bring back Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, with Rajkumar Hirani returning to the director’s chair and Vidhu Vinod Chopra producing.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir confirmed that he is working on the sequel, describing it as a beautiful story. He added that he believes Abhijat Joshi (screenwriter) and Rajkumar Hirani had written and conceived it very well. He also shared details about the sequel.

Aamir said, “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story and it’s wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."

Aamir shared his excitement about stepping back into the role of Phunsukh Wangdu once again in the sequel. “It’s a beautiful story conceived by Raju and Abhijat. I’m looking forward to it, and to playing Phunsukh Wangdu again,” said the actor, who made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022.

About 3 Idiots Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir, Sharman and Madhavan as 3 friends, Boman Irani as a college principal, Kareena as Aamir's love interest. It also had Omi Vaidya in a pivotal role.

Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and revolves around the social pressures they face in the education system.

3 Idiots was released in theatres on Christmas in 2009, and its legacy remains strong as one of Bollywood's most iconic and highest-grossing films. The film was the first Indian film to gross ₹400 crore worldwide, and set a benchmark for box office performance overseas. It remained India’s highest-grossing film for quite some time. Over the years, it has gained a cult following as well, due to repeated TV airings and OTT streaming. Produced under the banner Vinod Chopra Films, the film won 3 National Awards.