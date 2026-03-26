'I always wanted an OTT release, but not so quickly after theatre release': Aamir Khan talks about Sitaare Zameen Par

Actor Aamir Khan has said that an OTT release for his 2025 film Sitaare Zameen Par was always part of the plan. Speaking with news agency PTI, Aamir added that he, however, did not want it to be immediately after the film's theatrical run. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in a still from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan talks about his film Sitaare Zameen Par, its OTT release Sitaare Zameen Par was released in cinema halls across the country in June 2025. It earned over ₹250 crore and received praise for its heartwarming story and performances. The film will now make its streaming debut on SonyLIV on April 3.

"I was never in two minds. I always wanted an OTT release, but not so quickly after the theatre release. So it is now coming on SonyLIV on April 3, and I want audiences all across the country to enjoy the film. Those who have not got a chance to see it in theatres can now watch it on SonyLIV," he said.

Besides the film, Aamir said the streamer will also showcase the documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, which spotlights the real-life parents of the neurodivergent actors in the film.

"It's a very special piece of content because it looks at the real superstars. The Sitaare are the superstars, but the real-life superstars are the parents of these 10 artists who have raised them and have taken care of them. So that film really highlights the fact that the parents are the real superstars," Aamir added. The actor spoke at the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) in the capital.

What Aamir had earlier said about Sitaare Zameen Par releasing on OTT In July 2025, a month after the film's debut in theatres, Aamir opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and release Sitaare Zameen Par directly on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film for around ₹100 per view.

At the time, the actor told PTI that the move was an attempt to make cinema more accessible and to experiment with a new digital distribution model. "This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions opening a new cinema chain that is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket... I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don't want those ₹100-125 crore from OTT channels. I want to earn ₹100 from my audience. I prefer that more," Aamir had said.

About Sitaare Zameen Par Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was a spiritual follow-up to Aamir's critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It featured the actor as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court.

He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament. The movie also featured Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.