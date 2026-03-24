Sitaare Zameen Par finally arrives on OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch the Aamir Khan film

The announcement was also posted on the official Instagram handle of the streaming platform with a caption that read, “Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal… Sabka apna normal hota hai… A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing… Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV.”

It was earlier announced that the film would be released on Sony LIV , and on Monday, the platform officially unveiled the release date for its digital premiere.

Actor Aamir Khan had sparked quite a buzz when he shared that Sitaare Zameen Par would bypass OTT platforms altogether and head straight to YouTube for its release. However, in a surprising turn of events, that strategy now seems to be in the rearview mirror, with the film gearing up for its digital premiere this April.

This moves away from Aamir’s stance last year, when he had firmly maintained that the film would not opt for an OTT release. Instead, he had announced plans to stream it directly on YouTube after its theatrical run. The film was released on YouTube on August 1 after its theatrical release on June 20. It was available for rent for ₹100.

In July last year, Aamir held a press conference in Mumbai to state that Sitaare Zameen Par would skip OTT release and be released directly on YouTube. He said, “I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn’t be released on YouTube. I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film’s theatrical business. I am very loyal to theatres, my life began with cinema. So, I have always strived to protect the theatrical business of my films. Still, I apologise because I had to lie. Otherwise, my dreams for this film would’ve ended there.”

More about Sitaare Zameen Par Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka serving as producers.

Said to be the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a basketball coach who receives a DUI and is mandated by the court to teach a group of neurodivergent individuals the sport. The film opened to positive reviews upon release and was a moderate box-office success, earning over ₹265 crore worldwide.