Mumbai, Streaming platform Sony LIV on Tuesday announced that it will present the Indian adaptation of the two-time Emmy Award-nominee series, "Million Dollar Listing". Sony LIV to present the Indian adaptation of US reality television series 'Million Dollar Listing'

The new show will shine a spotlight on India's most desirable homes and provide an inside look at the creation and acquisition of the country's dream properties, the streamer said in a statement.

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and StudioNext, said they are confident that the audience will love "Million Dollar Listing", which is both relevant and aspirational.

"After the runaway success of 'Shark Tank' and 'Masterchef' we at Sony LIV are delighted to bring Emmy nominee 'Million Dollar Listing' to India. This show will offer our audience a unique glimpse into the desire, details, and negotiations involved in buying and selling the country's most luxurious dream homes,” Khan said in a statement.

"Million Dollar Listing" is licensed globally by NBCUniversal formats, a division of Universal International Studios, which is part of Universal Studio Group.

Ana Langenberg, SVP Formats Sales & Production, NBCUniversal Formats, said they are looking forward to seeing how this series will resonate with a vibrant and diverse country like India.

"Bringing Million Dollar Listing to India is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the aspirational world of luxury real estate in a market that appreciates success and ambition.

"Partnering with Sony LIV and EndemolShine India on the second international version of this format ensures the series will connect with audiences who share a passion for extraordinary properties and bold lifestyles."

Produced by EndemolShine India, "Million Dollar Listing: India" marks the second international version of the format and joins the ranks of successful editions of cities such as LA, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai.

In each of its editions, the series follows the lives of cities’ best and most aggressive real estate professionals as they navigate the high-stakes world of selling multi-million-dollar properties in exclusive neighbourhoods. Each episode keeps up with the savvy realtors, as they juggle multiple demands and keep their professional lives afloat trying to secure the next big deal, the release said.

The first city to get highlighted in the India edition is New Delhi, it said.

Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India said they are thrilled to bring "Million Dollar Listing" to India.

"We are proud to offer a fresh and dynamic portrayal of the country's booming real estate landscape. This show will not only reflect the aspirations of a rising new India but also introduce a completely new format that resonates with the evolving tastes of our diverse audience," Negi said.

"Million Dollar Listings: India" will stream soon on Sony LIV.

