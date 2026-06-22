Man compares Hyderabad and Bengaluru after 5 months, says one city wins on food, the other on weather

A man who moved to Hyderabad five months ago has shared a detailed comparison between the city and Bengaluru, touching upon electricity, roads, weather, food, traffic, people and job opportunities. A man said Hyderabad had friendly people and better traffic, but Bengaluru felt more pleasant in summer. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, "It’s been five months since I moved to Hyderabad, and here is my comparison." He said that living in Hyderabad made him realise "how bad life would be without electricity", claiming that power cuts during summer were so frequent that he felt he "would die of heatstroke" in his room.

The Reddit user also compared the city’s infrastructure with Bengaluru. He wrote, "The roads don’t have potholes, but they do have manholes that are not properly covered. Half covered manholes can lead to hospitalisations if you don’t watch the road properly." He added that while Bengaluru has many potholes, he doubted they would send someone to hospital.

(Also read: Canadian man praises Hyderabad roads, asks why Bengaluru cannot have similar infrastructure: ‘Not a single pothole’)

Food, traffic and people The man further said Hyderabad’s weather can be difficult for those not used to the city. "Summers can be extremely hot, and without air conditioning, rooms can become unbearable," he wrote, adding that Bengaluru felt more "peaceful and pleasant" during summer.

On food, however, he praised Hyderabad, saying there was "no comparison with Bangalore". At the same time, he claimed the food was often too spicy. He also said people in Hyderabad were "super friendly" and that Hindi was widely understood, though English was spoken less compared to Bengaluru.

Talking about traffic, he said Hyderabad’s traffic management was better, though peak hour travel could still take a long time. He also said Hyderabad appeared to have more supercars and luxury cars than Bengaluru, adding, "People here seem to make a lot of money."

(Also read: Bengaluru man praises Hyderabad infrastructure after 12 km ride in 30 minutes: ‘My Bangalore brain can’t comprehend’)

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