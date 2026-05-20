Canadian man praises Hyderabad roads, asks why Bengaluru cannot have similar infrastructure: ‘Not a single pothole’

A Canadian man has sparked a discussion online after praising Hyderabad’s road infrastructure and comparing it with Bengaluru. The man, identified as Caleb Friesen, shared an Instagram video from inside a car, where he appeared impressed by the condition of roads in Hyderabad. A Canadian man compared Hyderabad’s roads with Bengaluru and said he found barely any potholes in the city. (Instagram/caleb_friesen)

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In the clip, Friesen can be seen looking out from the vehicle while commenting on how smooth and well maintained the roads appeared to be. He said the city’s road network made travel between different localities much easier.

“What are these roads in Hyderabad? This is incredible. I don't understand why Bengaluru can't have roads like this. This This is in the city. We're We're actually in the city right now. And it feels like everywhere that we're going, there's roads like this that are just connecting different localities and making it easy to get around. And they're so well paved. And there's And there's no pedestrians trying to like jump in front of you. There's no animals. There's no potholes. There's not a single pothole. Look at this. It's in perfect condition. I just don't understand why why we can't have this in Bengaluru,” he said in the video.

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‘Why can’t Bengaluru have roads like this?’ The video was shared with a caption in which Friesen elaborated on his observation. He wrote, “The main roads in Hyderabad are immaculate. I've spotted very few potholes, and from what I've seen, the city struggles a lot less with gridlock traffic the way Bengaluru. That doesn't mean Hyderabad doesn't have traffic, but they've done a much better job of building up high-quality road infrastructure to mitigate the traffic and accelerate the process of getting around. It's very uncommon in Hyderabad to spend more than an hour on the road getting from Point A to Point B. Why can't Bengaluru have roads like this?”

Watch the clip here: