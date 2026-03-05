Canadian man living in Bengaluru explains why he chose to settle in India 8 years ago: 'I choose to be optimistic'

In the video, Friesen argued that the mindset behind the question reflects a broader tendency among some Indians to view foreign options as inherently better. He pointed out that people often prefer international brands over local ones even when the quality may not necessarily be superior.

“India. Why do you choose to live in India? I get this question a lot,” Friesen said in the clip. He added that the question often carries a sense of disbelief. “It’s not just why do you live in India? It’s also why would anyone want to be in India voluntarily?”

Caleb Friesen, who lives in Bengaluru , posted the video on Instagram addressing a question he says he hears frequently: why a Canadian would choose to live in India when many Indians aspire to move to countries like Canada .

A Canadian man who has been living in India for more than 8 years has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video explaining why he chose to settle in the country despite many Indians moving abroad.

Friesen also spoke about the aspirations many Indian parents have for their children to settle abroad. According to him, conversations with parents often focus on achievements such as earning a high salary or buying a home overseas. “This is all superficial stuff,” he said, questioning whether success abroad necessarily leads to fulfilment or happiness.

He added that many people assume living in a more developed country automatically means a better life. “There’s this underlying assumption that living in a more developed place makes you happier,” Friesen said. “But those places have issues too. New York, London, Singapore - they just have different kinds of issues,” he said.

‘India is where I am’ In the caption accompanying his post, Friesen said many people struggle to understand why someone would choose to live in India long-term without a specific reason such as work assignments or tourism.

“There’s a segment of Indian society that carries with them an underlying, subliminal disdain for their own country,” he wrote, adding, “I do not carry that baggage.”

Friesen said every country has both positive and negative aspects, including Canada. He also argued that people tend to judge their own countries more harshly while romanticising life abroad. “Comparison is the thief of joy, and many people in India do a lot of comparison,” he wrote.

Friesen concluded his message with a simple explanation for his choice: “India is where I am. And wherever I am, I choose to be optimistic and make the most of the time that I have.”

Social media reactions The video resonated with many social media users, with several praising Friesen’s perspective.

“Really really well said. We recently moved to India and got so many people asking versions of that question and telling us we were leaving a better life. But we saw the potential of living a more fulfilling life here and decided to take a chance on it. Love your content and keep it up!” one user commented.

Another added, “I’m a Canadian and I have spent about 10 years in India over the last 20 years. Currently living in Jaipur. I like the culture and the people. And every day is an adventure. But I also love going back to Canada for the summer. I am very lucky and I know it. Very very very grateful.”

“You are so right … this is all about the mindset…. You will not find any country in the whole world where you can improve your spiritual journey. Obviously there is good and bad side in every country. Even though India is India,” said a third user.