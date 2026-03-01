Foreigner impressed by India’s hospitality as strangers serve him free biryani in Mysore: 'Don’t worry, just eat'
A foreigner was left surprised after locals served him free biryani on a Mysore street.
A foreign traveller visiting India recently shared a heartwarming experience that has struck a chord online, highlighting what many viewers described as the country’s legendary hospitality. The artist, identified as Lepani, documented an unexpected moment during a walk through the bustling streets of Mysore, where locals insisted on serving him a generous meal free of cost.
A surprise encounter on a busy street
Lepani titled the clip, “I was told to prepare myself for India but no one prepared me for this,” setting the tone for what followed.
He wrote, “India is such an amazing place. As we were walking down a busy street in Mysore, I caught a whiff of the most beautiful smell, we looked across the road and this man behind a giant cooking pot, with the warmest smile was waving at us like crazy while pouring spoonfuls of biryani into plates for people. I was hesitant at first, but we made our way over anyway, I asked him how much for a plate, and he said ‘don’t worry, just eat’ so he served me the biggest plate, then his friend served me some chicken curry on top, and I stood on the street side alongside some locals eating some of the best and filling biryani I’ve ever had in my life.”
Internet reacts to the viral moment
The clip quickly drew widespread attention online, with viewers praising the generosity shown by the strangers. Several users shared emotional responses, calling the moment a reminder of everyday kindness.
One user wrote, “This is the India we know, where guests are treated like family.” Another commented, “Hospitality here comes straight from the heart, not from money.” A third viewer said, “Food tastes better when it is served with love.” Another added, “Small gestures like this show why travellers fall in love with India.” One comment read, “No five star restaurant can match this experience,” while another user remarked, “This is pure humanity captured on camera.”
