Foreigner impressed by India’s hospitality as strangers serve him free biryani in Mysore: 'Don’t worry, just eat'

A foreign traveller visiting India recently shared a heartwarming experience that has struck a chord online, highlighting what many viewers described as the country’s legendary hospitality. The artist, identified as Lepani, documented an unexpected moment during a walk through the bustling streets of Mysore, where locals insisted on serving him a generous meal free of cost. A foreigner experienced Indian hospitality firsthand when strangers offered him biryani for free. (Instagram/lepanimusicc)

A surprise encounter on a busy street Lepani titled the clip, “I was told to prepare myself for India but no one prepared me for this,” setting the tone for what followed.

He wrote, “India is such an amazing place. As we were walking down a busy street in Mysore, I caught a whiff of the most beautiful smell, we looked across the road and this man behind a giant cooking pot, with the warmest smile was waving at us like crazy while pouring spoonfuls of biryani into plates for people. I was hesitant at first, but we made our way over anyway, I asked him how much for a plate, and he said ‘don’t worry, just eat’ so he served me the biggest plate, then his friend served me some chicken curry on top, and I stood on the street side alongside some locals eating some of the best and filling biryani I’ve ever had in my life.”

Watch the clip here: