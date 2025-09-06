‘You ordered the most basic thing ever’: Internet reacts to foreigner's first Indian meal of naan, butter chicken

A woman’s post showing her very first Indian meal failed to impress social media users. Though many agreed with the woman that the food would have tasted delicious, they claimed that she had ordered the “most basic thing ever” and suggested that she dig deeper into Indian cuisine. Indian dishes ordered by a foreign woman. (X/@V1CERR)

What did the woman order?

The X user who goes by nae wrote, “Ordered Indian food I don’t know how nun of this taste wish me luck.” She shared a series of pictures to show what she ordered, which includes butter chicken, garlic naan, keema samosa, and mango lassi.

In an updated post, the X user shared her love for the food she had. “Ya’ll it was good as* and whoever made that mango lassi getting f**ked tonight.” In another update on the thread, she posted, “Didn’t know butter chicken had such a bad rep omg???? It was the most popular thing on the menu.”

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

Since being shared, the post has gone crazy viral on X. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 14 million views.

While some shared how they love naan or butter chicken, a few expressed hatred towards Indian food. However, many claimed that she ordered the most basic thing one can order.

An individual wrote, “You ordered the most basic thing ever.” Another added, “Mango lassi is not even popular in India. I wonder why it is on the menu of everyone eating Indian food abroad.”

A third expressed, “Getting butter chicken means you still don't know what it tastes like, gotta go in deep territory and open the biryani menu.” A fourth remarked, “These are great introductory foods! Next time, try aloo paratha, paneer (the most popular one is palak paneer), chole bhature, dal makhni, dum aloo, beef curry + Malabar parota, dosa + sambar + fresh coconut chutney. If you want to try more dishes other than your usual North/South Indian ones, try foods from Nagaland, Kashmir, Tibet/Himalayas, Goa, and Rajasthan.”