American foodie's meltdown over India's 12th rank on best cuisines list: ‘This can’t be right’
Some popular items listed under Indian cuisine in the TasteAtlas list include roti, naan, korma, lassi, and biryani.
An American man’s meltdown over India’s rank in a list about the world’s best cuisines has gone viral. A foodie and a vlogger, Ed Nathanson, expressed his surprise that India is 12th on the TasteAtlas list instead of being in the top 10.
“They ranked INDIAN FOOD 12th in the world. TWELFTH. As the Snackmaster General, I’m calling for a full investigation. This is not just a bad list—it’s culinary disrespect,” Ed Nathanson wrote as he posted a video.
In the clip, he questioned Taste Atlas’ listing while discussing flavorful Indian foods, mentioning spices and chutneys. He argues that Polish cuisine could come before Indian food, adding that he was Polish.
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
An individual praised, “An American voting for Indian food???? Man’s got taste!!!” Another added, “Send me your address, and I'll personally come to cook smoked Butter chicken for you. I have a visa already.”
A third said, “Finally, someone said it.” A fourth wrote, “Your food is on me the next time you're in Delhi, bro.”
Top 10 best cuisines in the world:
Greek cuisine topped the TasteAtlas 100 Best Cuisines in the World 2024-2025 list, followed by Italian, Mexican, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Indonesian, French, Japanese, and Chinese cuisines. While India bagged the 12th position, Polish cuisine secured the 11th rank. American cuisine claimed the spot right after Indian cuisine.
The list also shared the most popular dishes in India: roti, naan, chutney, biryani, dal, tandoori, butter chicken, korma, and tikka. In addition, the list included the top ten drinks: Gin and tonic, lassi, Indian filter coffee, Darjeeling tea, feni, thandai, and jal jeera.