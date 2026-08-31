Hyderabad man considers moving to Bengaluru, cites rising rent and poor infrastructure: 'Where is the city headed?'

"Peak traffic" was another concern, with the man saying that commutes that once took around 20 minutes now resemble Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion. He further raised concerns about food hygiene, pointing to recent raids and reports of alleged lapses in cleanliness and food safety at eateries. "Cleanliness and basic food safety standards seem completely absent," he said.

The Redditor claimed that rents have risen sharply in Hyderabad, with people quoting around ₹50,000 for a 2 BHK and ₹70,000 for a 3 BHK. He also complained about deteriorating roads, potholes, poor maintenance and unfinished civic works. "The road conditions have taken a massive nosedive recently," he wrote.

"I've lived in Hyderabad for the past 7 years. Before this, I spent about 1.5 years in Bangalore. When I first made the move, Hyderabad felt like a breath of fresh air-peaceful, well-planned, and most importantly, genuinely affordable. Fast forward to today, and the reality check is hitting hard," the man wrote in the post.

A Hyderabad resident who has lived in the city for seven years has sparked a debate online after sharing that he is considering moving to Bengaluru. In a Reddit post titled 'I'm thinking of moving to Bangalore given the current situation in Hyderabad', the man cited rising rents, worsening roads, traffic congestion and declining quality of life in the city as reasons behind his decision.

The Reddit user also questioned the availability of parks, walking tracks and accessible open spaces in Hyderabad. "Where are the neighborhood parks, decent walking tracks, or accessible open spaces to unwind on weekends? It feels like an endless concrete sprawl with nowhere green to just breath," he wrote.

"Hyderabad had a massive advantage over other metros, but lately it feels like we're getting all the drawbacks of rapid urbanization without any of the civic infrastructure to support it," he added.

"Anyone else feeling this burnout, or is it just me? Where is the city actually headed?" the Redditor asked.

Social media reactions The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many warning the UP against moving to Bengaluru.

One user wrote, "Grass is always greener on the other side."

"I lived 10 years in Hyderabad and now been in Bangalore for the last 3 years due to job. I'm sorry the infrastructure is way worse than Hyderabad here. The roads are narrow and filled with potholes, comparing it with Hyderabad is a joke. If you really think the rents are cheaper than Hyderabad here even that is a joke, I am not sure in which area you live and if you're living in a gated community to pay those insane rents in Hyderabad. But if you're thinking to move from Hyderabad to Bangalore because of rents and infrastructure you're just making a mistake," commented another.

"Having lived in both cities for a long time, Hyderabad is far better except for the climate, number of pubs, clubs, and the variety of cuisines, and the number of weekend getaways," wrote a third user.

"Last month I Moved to hyderbad from Bangalore after a spending a decade in Bangalore. Trust me quality of life is far better here in Hyderabad," said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)