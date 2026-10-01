Gurugram: Hospitalised husband’s distress call leads cops to unconscious wife in car
The 51-year-old had spent the night caring for her hospitalised husband before she became unconscious while driving home from Sector 38 to Sector 110.
A 51-year-old woman was rescued by a Gurugram police emergency response vehicle (ERV) team after she lost consciousness in her car due to severe internal bleeding while driving from a hospital in Sector 38 to her home in Sector 110 early Tuesday, police said.
Her husband, 55, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, told HT that he contacted Dial-112 at 5.44am after she told him from the car that she could not move and was losing consciousness. The ERV team located her within six minutes and took her to Manipal Hospital, where doctors said a delay of a few more minutes could have made her condition critical, officials said.
The woman had spent the night at the hospital caring for her husband before leaving for home at 5.30am, according to police officials. She developed severe internal bleeding due to a uterus-related ailment while driving and managed to pull over in Sector 23. She reclined her seat and became unconscious.
Her husband, unable to get out of his hospital bed, said he had called her twice without responding before answering on the third attempt. “Save me. I can’t even move. I can’t even go to the hospital nearby. This is what she told me over the phone when I rang her for the third time to check if she had reached home and she somehow managed to respond,” the husband said. She later managed to tell him that her car’s hazard lights were on and that she was somewhere between Krishna Chowk and Manipal Hospital.
The control room alerted an ERV stationed near Sector 23 market. Assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar, along with constable Ravi Kumar and special police officer Kartar Singh found the woman unconscious in a Swift Dzire with its hazard lights blinking.
“We contacted the husband for details and located his wife within six minutes. In the next four minutes, we were at the hospital, and the woman was receiving medical treatment,” Kumar said.
He said the team kept updating the husband about her condition. “I, with the help my colleagues and a commuter, who had also come to our help, loaded her in our ERV and rushed her to Manipal Hospital for treatment,” Kumar said.
The husband said, “Within 10-12 minutes of my call to the control room, they had rushed Seema to hospital.” He added that his sister and brother would have taken almost an hour to reach her.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said police later learnt from doctors that she had suffered severe internal bleeding due to a uterus-related ailment. Doctors told police that her condition could have become critical with a few minutes’ further delay, he said.
Turan said Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj had announced a reward for the entire ERV team for their work in saving the woman’s life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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