MCG’s 294-road dust-free target faces questions as key stretches remain dusty

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) plan to make 294 roads dust-free by December 31, 2026, faces questions over implementation, with several key stretches continuing to witness significant dust accumulation nine months into the year, residents and environmentalists said. An MCG official said repeated listing of roads reflects the need for daily sweeping and regular monitoring rather than a one-time dust-removal exercise. (HT)

Under its 2026 action plan, the MCG has identified nearly 50 kilometres of key road stretches month-wise for dust-control measures. However, the same stretches continue to feature in the list after one or two months, according to the action plan seen by HT.

The MCG has not yet shared how many of the 294 roads have actually been made dust-free so far, making it difficult to assess progress against the December 31 target.

Roads including Kadipur School–Umang Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Artemis Road, Old SPR, Kataria Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, St Xavier’s School–Badshahpur Road, Sector 57–Vatika Chowk and Bus Stand Road continue to witness dust accumulation despite being identified under the city’s dust-control measures.

For two-wheeler commuters, the problem is particularly visible near St Xavier’s School on Golf Course Extension Road, where passing vehicles and heavy trucks raise dust at the traffic signal, forcing riders to cover their faces and hold their breath.

“Road dust has worsened along the Gold Course Extension road from Vatika underpass towards Ghata, making it one of the worst dust-prone areas in the city. The crossing near St Xaviers School is alarming. With a school located along the stretch, students and their parents have to pass through these dusty conditions every day,” said BB Vij, a resident of Sector 66.

Ruchika Sethi, founder of citizen-led group Clean Air Bharat, said citizens and community groups were already identifying pollution sources, documenting violations, collecting evidence and submitting representations to authorities, but sustained enforcement remained a gap.

“The missing link is sustained, measurable enforcement and prevention on the ground. We need to move from complaint-driven responses to a preventive, outcome-based clean-air system—before pollution builds up, rather than after it becomes a public-health emergency,” she said.