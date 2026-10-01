Gurugarm: Sec 37C project buyers flag 3-yr delay, ₹1.8L ‘extra payment’ demand
The Aashiyara project was launched in 2018 with 992 flats and was due for completion by January 2023 under Haryana’s affordable housing scheme.
Home buyers of an affordable project in Sector 37C on Wednesday urged the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to ensure early delivery of flats, alleging that the project is over three years behind schedule. They also objected to an additional demand of ₹1.80 lakh raised by the developer at the time of possession.
The buyers of the Aashiyara housing project submitted a memorandum to the senior town planner, DTCP, seeking early possession and clarification on the additional demand.
Renuka Traders Private Limited launched the project in 2018 under the Haryana government’s affordable housing scheme. Under the scheme, the 992-flat project, comprising 716 flats in Phase-1 and 276 in Phase-2, was to be completed and handed over within four years, by January 2023.
“Almost three years have passed since the stipulated deadline passed, and we are not anywhere near delivery. Most of the buyers are paying EMI on home loans and also rent, as the project has been delayed. We want the authorities to ensure that the flats are delivered at the earliest,” said Goutam Maiti, president of the flat buyers association.
Buyers alleged that despite substantial or full payments since 2022, permanent water, sewerage/STP, electricity, a community hall, children’s park, benches and a creche remain incomplete. Maiti also alleged that the project licence had not been renewed and questioned the developer’s demand of about ₹1.80 lakh, saying the site was not fit for possession.
A senior DTCP official said a site inspection has been scheduled for October 17, followed by a meeting on October 22 to resolve the issues. “We are looking into the issues raised by buyers,” he said.
Harsh Pushkar, a representative of the builder, said the developer was committed to completing the project and would begin possession in the next few months. “We have completed 80 to 90% of the work at the site and will be giving possession soon. The project was delayed due to unforeseen reasons, but we are committed to completing it. The demand for payment made from buyers is within the rules,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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