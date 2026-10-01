The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the process to set up a toll plaza at Janaula on the under-construction Gurugram Pataudi Rewari highway, with the facility expected to generate ₹57 crore annually for the highway authority, officials said. NHAI begins process to set up 16-lane toll plaza at Janaula

The proposed toll plaza will have eight lanes on each side and use a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system, allowing vehicles to pay toll without stopping at the plaza. NHAI officials said around 80% of the toll plaza construction has been completed.

“The process to set up a toll plaza at Janaula village has been initiated. It will have eight lanes on each side and the construction of the toll is also 80 percent complete. The toll will have multi-lane free flow system and it will be installed by another NHAI company, which has already floated the tender for the same,” a senior NHAI official said.

The official said high-tension power lines at Wazirpur are expected to be shifted soon, allowing the flyover already constructed there to be opened to traffic.

The 45-km Gurugram Rewari Pataudi highway has been constructed at a cost of ₹1,900 crore, including ₹600 crore spent on land acquisition. Most of the project is complete, barring a railway over bridge at Pahari village and a flyover at Dwarka Expressway, which officials said will be completed by March.

A senior NHAI official said the contractor awarded the MLFF tender for the Janaula toll plaza will design, supply, install, test and commission the tolling infrastructure, including one gantry on the main carriageway, including paved shoulders, in each direction. The gantries will be installed within approximately 350 metres downstream of the respective fee plaza in the direction of traffic movement.

“Janaula is 19 kms from Dwarka expressway and it will have 16 plaza lanes for tolling,” the official said, adding that the bid will be opened on October 23.

NHAI has started load-bearing tests on the Jamalpur flyover, which officials said will open in the next few days. The Patli flyover is almost complete and is expected to open within 15 days.

Earlier this month, NHAI opened three flyovers between Dwarka Expressway and Wazirpur and the Pataudi bypass, reducing congestion on these sections.

Officials estimate that around 70% of traffic currently travelling between Gurugram and Rewari via the Delhi-Jaipur Highway will shift to the new route once operational, reducing congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari road.