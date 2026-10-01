The Gurugram district administration has launched a recovery drive against 71 real estate developers who have failed to pay nearly ₹446 crore in penalties and other dues arising from orders passed under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said. Gurugram admin targets 71 developers to recover ₹446 crore in RERA dues

The administration plans to freeze bank accounts and attach properties of defaulting developers to recover the outstanding amount. Officials said criminal proceedings could also be initiated against builders who fail to clear their dues, with the possibility of arrest if recovery remains unsuccessful.

Singh said the administration had decided to accelerate the recovery process so that orders passed in favour of affected homebuyers do not remain on paper. The exercise will be undertaken in phases, beginning with larger defaulters, with the administration examining their assets and bank accounts and coordinating with revenue and other concerned departments.

Officials said the exercise would be closely monitored, particularly in cases involving substantial outstanding amounts, so recovery certificates pending for years can be acted upon and affected homebuyers receive the relief ordered by RERA.

Several recovery certificates have remained pending for more than four years, leaving homebuyers waiting for compensation, refunds or interest ordered by the regulator.

“RERA does its job by penalising the builder, but pending recoveries make the entire process toothless, and the homebuyer continues to suffer,” Singh said, according to officials. He added that the administration would first seek recovery from frozen bank accounts and attached properties.

Under the recovery mechanism, RERA issues a recovery certificate when a promoter fails to comply with an order relating to penalty, interest or compensation and forwards it to the district administration, where the amount is recovered as arrears of land revenue.