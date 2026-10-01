‘I pay 2x if someone works on a day off’: Gen Z founder shares ‘unusual’ company rules

Toxic work environments, strict bosses, and burnout are common complaints in today’s fast-paced corporate world. However, one Gen Z founder is trying to change that narrative completely. Chandigarh entrepreneur Pratham Jindal shared a LinkedIn post about spending heavily on month-end parties, paying double for working on days off, and encouraging staff to roast him. Gen Z founder Pratham Jindal. (LinkedIn/Pratham Jindal )

“I let my team roast me. I spend money on month-end parties. I talk openly about our numbers. I’m more involved in content than day-to-day operations,” Chandigarh-based founder Pratham Jindal wrote on Instagram.

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He then explained how he treats his employees when they sacrifice their leave to work. “And if someone gives up their day off to work, I believe they should be paid 2X for it.”

The Gen Z founder expressed that none of these are “rules” for running a business. However, these are the things that he believes in.

In a series of visuals, Jindal further explained the way he runs his company. He revealed, “Things I do as a 25 y/o business owner that would send other founders into a coma,” adding, “I spend a hefty sum of money on month-end parties and take them very seriously.”

He further talked about regular sessions where the employees openly roast him and the team “gets to take shots at him.” He also shared how he values his employees over “bad” clients. “I always choose to let go of a client than an employee. I don't let my team tolerate a bad client.”

The founder wrote, “I spend more money on things that don't directly make money. Like - Team experiences, office culture and celebrations,” and concluded the post.