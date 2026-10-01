MCG launches citywide drive to recover dues, curb illegal water connections
Two special teams will verify connections against civic records, disconnect unauthorised supplies and act under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its drive from Wednesday to recover outstanding water bills and check illegal and unauthorised water connections across the city,officials said.
The civic body has formed two special teams to inspect water connections, identify defaulters and verify accounts.
The teams are checking connections against municipal records and taking action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and applicable water-supply regulations and bye-laws, including disconnection of unauthorised connections and recovery of outstanding dues.
During inspections in the industrial areas of sectors 18 and 33, several water connections were disconnected after officials found that bills had remained unpaid for a long period. The outstanding dues in some cases were around ₹5 lakh, ₹14 lakh and higher.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the drive was aimed at recovering municipal dues and updating water connection records.
“Consumers must ensure that their water connections are duly authorised and outstanding bills are cleared within the stipulated time. The MCG will continue inspections and take action against persistent defaulters and unauthorised connections,” Dahiya added.
Officials said action would continue against consumers failing to pay their outstanding water bills within the stipulated period. Consumers operating illegal or unauthorised water connections without valid approval have been asked to get them regularised through the prescribed process. Failure to do so may result in disconnection.
The action will cover different parts of the city and focus on both recovery of pending bills and verification of existing connections.
The MCG has also urged water consumers to clear their outstanding bills on time and ensure that details of their water connections are updated and linked with their respective property IDs on the civic body’s portal.
Officials said the exercise would help streamline water billing,identify consumers and facilitate recovery of outstanding dues. Consumers have also been advised to keep their connection and billing records updated and complete the regularisation process wherever required.
The civic body said the aim is to improve the water billing and collection system, recover long-pending dues and strengthen action against illegal and unauthorised connections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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