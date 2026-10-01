The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served notices on 12 automobile workshops, garages and car-washing units across Rewari, Dharuhera and Bawal for allegedly operating without mandatory pollution-control approvals and discharging untreated oily wastewater into sewer lines, officials said on Wednesday. HSPCB notices 12 Rewari, Dharuhera, Bawal auto workshops over pollution violations

The notices were issued over the past week following complaints that the units were releasing oil, grease and other waste generated during vehicle servicing and washing into sewage lines, affecting sewage treatment plant (STP) infrastructure in the district.

HSPCB officials said none of the 12 units had obtained consent to establish (CTE) or consent to operate (CTO) or installed effluent treatment plants (ETPs) to treat wastewater.

HSPCB sub-divisional officer Sudhir Bhalara said the units were operating without approvals required under pollution-control laws.

“These units were operating without CTE and CTO and had no ETP to treat the wastewater generated from their activities. Oil, grease and other byproducts were entering the sewer lines, which was affecting the STP facility. We have issued notices and proposed closure action against the units,” Bhalara said.

Bhalara said the companies had 15 days to respond. HSPCB officials said closure and hefty penalties had been proposed. Under the amended Water Act, applicable contraventions can attract penalties of ₹10,000 to ₹15 lakh, plus up to ₹10,000 for every day the violation continues.

The complaints also flagged unauthorised groundwater extraction through borewells and use of domestic water connections for commercial vehicle washing.