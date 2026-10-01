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HSPCB notices 12 Rewari, Dharuhera, Bawal auto workshops over pollution violations

HSPCB said the units had neither approval to establish or operate nor effluent treatment plants, allowing oil and grease to enter sewer lines

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 09:13:56 IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served notices on 12 automobile workshops, garages and car-washing units across Rewari, Dharuhera and Bawal for allegedly operating without mandatory pollution-control approvals and discharging untreated oily wastewater into sewer lines, officials said on Wednesday.

HSPCB notices 12 Rewari, Dharuhera, Bawal auto workshops over pollution violations
HSPCB notices 12 Rewari, Dharuhera, Bawal auto workshops over pollution violations

The notices were issued over the past week following complaints that the units were releasing oil, grease and other waste generated during vehicle servicing and washing into sewage lines, affecting sewage treatment plant (STP) infrastructure in the district.

HSPCB officials said none of the 12 units had obtained consent to establish (CTE) or consent to operate (CTO) or installed effluent treatment plants (ETPs) to treat wastewater.

HSPCB sub-divisional officer Sudhir Bhalara said the units were operating without approvals required under pollution-control laws.

“These units were operating without CTE and CTO and had no ETP to treat the wastewater generated from their activities. Oil, grease and other byproducts were entering the sewer lines, which was affecting the STP facility. We have issued notices and proposed closure action against the units,” Bhalara said.

Bhalara said the companies had 15 days to respond. HSPCB officials said closure and hefty penalties had been proposed. Under the amended Water Act, applicable contraventions can attract penalties of 10,000 to 15 lakh, plus up to 10,000 for every day the violation continues.

The complaints also flagged unauthorised groundwater extraction through borewells and use of domestic water connections for commercial vehicle washing.

  • Sampurna Panigrahi
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sampurna Panigrahi

    Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More

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Home/Cities/Gurugram News/HSPCB Notices 12 Rewari, Dharuhera, Bawal Auto Workshops Over Pollution Violations
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