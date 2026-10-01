Haryana NHM launches district performance ranking framework

The National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, has released its first Quarterly Performance Review (QPR) booklet for 2026-27, introducing an indicator-based framework to assess district-level programme performance and identify gaps in service delivery. By ranking districts based on key health indicators, the initiative aims to identify service delivery gaps, promote best practices, and support strategic planning for improved health outcomes across the state.

Titled Pratham Traimasik Samiksha – 2026-27, the booklet is intended to provide Programme Managers, Medical Officers and district- and block-level officials with a comprehensive assessment of NHM implementation. The first-quarter exercise establishes baseline data and ranks districts across four major parameters: Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCHAH), Health System Strengthening (HSS), Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and National Disease Control Programmes (NDCP), along with an overall ranking.

According to NHM Mission Director Dr R.S. Dhillon, the rankings have been developed using the Points Method, Z-Score and Normalization Method, as appropriate. The framework is intended to enable comparable assessment of districts, identify areas requiring attention and encourage districts to learn from better-performing peers.

The Planning Division has also been upgraded into the Monitoring, Coordination and Planning (MCP) Division. Dhillon said the change was aimed at moving from programme-wise monitoring towards a more integrated mechanism covering monitoring, strategic planning, performance management, inter-divisional coordination and inter-sectoral convergence.

The MCP Division will focus on overall monitoring of NHM programmes, coordination of inter-linked issues across divisions and strategic planning based on feedback, gap analysis and regular reviews. It will also track financial and physical progress against approved Programme Implementation Plans and work towards improving key performance indicators and Sustainable Development Goals.

The QPR exercise will be repeated in the second, third and fourth quarters. The MCP Division will identify gaps, formulate strategies and facilitate districts in achieving their physical and financial targets.

Dhillon said the quarterly booklet would also support planning for the following financial year. He said future rankings could assign weightage to input, process and output indicators and progressively incorporate key performance indicators and deliverables covering the 37 programmes under NHM.