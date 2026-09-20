Man lists 5 career mistakes that keep employees from earning more: ‘Loyalty doesn’t pay’

Switching jobs, learning new skills and building the right professional network can play a major role in salary growth, according to a man who has shared five career mistakes that he believes employees should avoid. A man revealed five common career mistakes that he said could keep employees stuck at the same salary. (Instagram/by.kshitiz)

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Taking to Instagram, Kshitiz Kumar shared a video in which he spoke about the decisions that can hold professionals back financially. From staying in the same company for too long to becoming too comfortable in a job, Kumar said employees need to keep improving their market value if they want their salaries to grow.

Five career mistakes to avoid “Don't make these five mistakes if you want to make money in a job: Staying too long in one company: Loyalty doesn't pay; the market pays you extra. Not learning new skills: Brother, your degree doesn't decide it; which skill you know decides your new salary,” he said.

Kumar then spoke about the fear of changing jobs. “Fear of switching: If you don't switch jobs, brother, you won't make a big salary. You'll have to step out of your comfort zone and switch.”

Highlighting the importance of professional connections, he added, “No networking: Brother, new jobs come through referrals. You don't really get them nowadays from job boards or LinkedIn. Just make your connections.”

He also warned against becoming too comfortable at work. “And fifth, your comfort zone: Brother, this will keep you feeling safe, but it will keep you poor. If you want to increase your salary, you'll have to step out of your comfort zone and take the leap; only then will things work out.”

Concluding the video, Kumar said, “Try to avoid these mistakes. Your salary will double and even triple. I'm telling you this from 15 years of experience.”

‘Your salary grows when your market value grows’ The video was shared with the caption, “Most people don’t have a salary problem. They have a career strategy problem.”

The caption further listed five mistakes that can keep income stuck: staying too long without growth, ignoring high-income skills, being afraid to switch, not building a network and getting too comfortable. “Your salary grows when your market value grows,” it added.

Watch the clip here: