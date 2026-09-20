Senior journalist Payal Mehta passes away; PM, Rahul Gandhi, CMs offer condolences

"Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," he said.

He emphasised that beyond her work, Mehta would be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched many lives.

"Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting," Modi said in a post on X.

Mehta was known as a hard-working journalist who covered the Parliament, the government and the BJP.

In a post on X, senior journalist Sheela Bhatt said, "On a visit to Mumbai, she developed uneasiness. Around 2 am she was taken to the hospital. Before any treatment could be administered, her pulse went silent".

Mehta (46) was on a visit to Mumbai when she developed uneasiness early in the morning. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later passed away.

Payal Mehta, a senior journalist with CNN-News18, passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai.

Hailing Mehta as a thorough professional committed to delivering detailed information about various issues, Shah remarked that the passing of such a talented journalist is an irreplaceable loss to the field of journalism.

"I extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family and friends and pray to God to give them the strength to bear this profound pain. Om Shanti," he said.

Defence Minister Singh expressed his deep shock and sadness at the news of Mehta's passing. "She has left us far too soon. Payal was an extremely hardworking and dedicated journalist who covered the Parliament beat with great commitment and professionalism," he said.

Singh noted that during Parliament sessions, Mehta would be present from early morning until late at night, tirelessly following the proceedings and fulfilling her duties with remarkable dedication.

"My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends in this difficult hour. May they find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," he said.

Expressing grief over Mehta's death, Congress President Kharge said she was a hardworking and diligent journalist who had a keen understanding of public affairs.

"Her untimely passing is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed sadness over Mehta's demise, saying, "My sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Speaker Birla said that Mehta's passing is a profound loss to journalism. "May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," he said.

Minister for Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his sorrow over the passing of "journalist and dear friend Payal Mehta." "Her dedication to reporting was exemplary. Om Shanti," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was deeply shocked by the news of Mehta's passing.

"Had just attended her father's prayer service a few days ago. Payal used to be as regular as me in Parliament during sessions. She was a true professional journalist. Heartfelt prayers for her departed soul. Om Shanti," Rijiju said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said he was deeply pained to know about the sudden demise of the "very hardworking" journalist. "She used to meet me whenever I was in New Delhi and always on the field. She will be remembered for her dedication towards journalism. My deepest condolences to her family and friends," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma expressed his sadness upon hearing of Mehta's passing. "I have known her for a long time. She was full of life and brought an infectious energy to everything she did. Yet for all her dedication to her work, what stood out most was how deeply she valued her relationships," he said.

Conveying his deepest condolences to Mehta's family, Sarma said, "I pray they find the strength to navigate this difficult phase. Prayers for her sadgati. Om Shanti".