Man says ₹1.5-2 lakh monthly salary is enough for comfortable life in Indian cities: ‘Very high salary is a trap’

A man has sparked a discussion online after suggesting that earning between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh per month should be considered a reasonable financial benchmark for professionals living in Indian cities. According to him, once people reach that income level, constantly chasing higher salaries may come at the cost of health, family time and other aspects of life. A man says ₹1.5-2 lakh a month is enough for a comfortable life in Indian cities and warns against chasing higher pay. (Instagram/mohit26091989)

In a video shared on Instagram, Mohit Talreja spoke about what he believes should be the right approach towards salary growth, career ambitions and personal fulfilment.

(Also read: Pune man says think twice before switching jobs after ₹1.5–2 lakh salary: ‘Focus on your 5-to-9’)

‘ ₹ 1.5-2 lakh should be your benchmark’ “In India, reaching 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees per month should be your benchmark. By what age you reach that, you can decide for yourself. But having that much money is sufficient to support a good family and live a comfortable lifestyle if you're working in an urban city,” Talreja said.

He argued that beyond a certain point, continuously pursuing a higher salary can require people to make compromises elsewhere.

“Beyond that, the more you chase a high salary, the higher you want to climb, the further you want to go, the more sacrifices you end up making, and the more other aspects of your life slip away.”

Talreja suggested that people should try to reach their preferred income threshold relatively quickly and then allow their careers to progress naturally while devoting more time to health, family and learning.

“So, your goal should be to cross that threshold salary as quickly as possible. After that, let your career grow at its own steady pace, and focus your attention on other aspects of life, like health, family, or learning new things.”

‘A very high salary is a trap’ He said that constantly chasing higher salaries could eventually come at the cost of personal time and satisfaction.

“Continuously selling your time just to make money, chasing ever-higher salaries, and working endlessly to make someone else rich, that philosophy will not give you fulfillment in the long term,” he said.

(Also read: Mumbai man calls chasing a salary beyond ₹2 lakh a month a ‘trap’: ‘It’s an endless rat race’)

According to Talreja, people may find greater satisfaction by focusing on their own learning or building an additional source of income alongside their jobs.

“You will find fulfillment when you let your job run its course while simultaneously learning something on your own or generating your own revenue by yourself. That will give you far more satisfaction. A very high salary is a trap; you should decide your own threshold.”

Watch the clip here: