Pune man says think twice before switching jobs after ₹1.5–2 lakh salary: ‘Focus on your 5-to-9’

A Pune man has sparked a conversation online after sharing his take on whether professionals earning ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh a month should continue switching jobs for relatively smaller salary hikes. According to him, once employees reach a certain income level, factors such as stability, workplace reputation and additional sources of income may become more important than chasing every pay rise. A Pune man said job stability mattered more than small pay hikes once professionals reached a higher salary bracket. (Instagram/fit.nihar)

Taking to Instagram, Nihar Patil shared a video explaining why he believes professionals at higher salary levels should approach job switches differently.

‘Why switch just for a small jump?’ "In India, once your salary crosses around 1.5 to 2 lakh a month, I feel you need to think differently about switching jobs. And let me tell you why. When you reach at that level, the number of companies and roles that can give you a big jump becomes much smaller. You might switch for another 20 to 30,000, but in India, after the tax, the actual difference in your hand might not even feel that big," Patil said.

He added that switching also means walking away from a workplace where a person may already have built a strong reputation and found good projects, colleagues and a comfortable routine.

(Also read: Pune man with 5 years in corporate says comparing salaries is trap: ‘Someone earning more is not your competition’)

"And there's one more thing: at higher salaries, your CTC is also higher. So during restructuring or layoffs, you don't want to ignore that risk. So if you are already doing well where you are, why switch just for a small jump?" he said.

Patil suggested that once a person’s regular job is stable, they could instead devote time outside office hours towards building another skill or source of income.

"Instead, once your 9 to 5 is stable, start focusing on your 5 to 9. Build something of your own, learn something new, create another source of income. Because at some point, the goal shouldn't just be earning more from your job. It should be building a life where your entire income doesn't depend on your job."

‘Think beyond your 9-to-5’ The video was shared with a caption that reads: "Once your salary crosses ₹1.5–2 lakh a month, should you still keep switching? I’m not saying you should stop switching. But at some point, a ₹20,000–30,000 hike may not be worth giving up a good manager, good projects, stability, and a workplace where you’re already valued. And after taxes, that “big jump” can sometimes feel much smaller in your hand. So, once your 9-to-5 is stable, maybe it’s time to think beyond your 9-to-5: your 5-to-9. Build something. Learn something. Create another income stream. Because the goal isn’t always to keep chasing the next salary hike. At some point, the goal should be to build a life that doesn’t completely depend on your salary."

Watch the clip here: