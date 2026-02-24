NRI shares video of faulty SOS button in Indian cab, driver says 'Kuch nahi chalta'

Ideally, the SOS button inside a cab helps a traveller escalate safety-related concerns to the service provider's safety response team in real time. It is also supposed to send the ride details, such as the driver’s contact details, vehicle number, to the customer’s emergency contacts. In some cases, pressing the SOS button should give the rider direct access to get in touch with the local law enforcement.

Britannica explains SOS as “a series of dots and dashes in International Morse Code that is used to signal distress.” Contrary to popular beliefs, it is not an acronym for “save our ship” and “save our souls”. It is an internationally recognised distress signal.

The driver then recalls a moment when he kept pressing the button for the whole night just for fun, but no one responded immediately, adding that it was only at 6 am that someone got in touch with him. To prove his point, the driver then keeps pressing the button in front of the NRI.

The video , taken inside the cab, shows a man off-camera asking the driver what the SOS button is for. The driver replies that it is for emergencies, especially for women. However, he quickly alleges that even if someone presses it multiple times, it won’t make any difference. “Na police ani hai na kuch [The police won’t come].”

Social media users are expressing shock after a cab driver claimed that emergency panic buttons often go ignored. In a video that has gone viral, the driver tells an NRI passenger that the system is ineffective, claiming that “no one will come” regardless of how many times the button is pressed.

How did social media react? An individual joked, “This is a panic button, but the button itself says don't panic me.” Another added, “The fact that you all find it funny is insane.”

A third commented, “Then probably it's the same in all cab services. I used to take cabs instead of the auto to feel safe. I never knew these things didn't work. Girls are not safe anywhere.” A fourth wrote, “Press and hold for one minute toh kaam kare ga par 6-8 ghante baad police station se call aata hai.”

Who is Rohit Rathaur? According to his LinkedIn bio, Rathaur completed his bachelor’s degree from the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut. He started his career as a real estate sales manager.

Over the years, he assumed different roles in various industries. Finally, he embarked on a new journey as the founder and CEO of a Dubai-based real estate company.