NRI shares video of faulty SOS button in Indian cab, driver says 'Kuch nahi chalta'
The NRI founder’s video about the SOS button in a cab has prompted varied responses on social media.
Social media users are expressing shock after a cab driver claimed that emergency panic buttons often go ignored. In a video that has gone viral, the driver tells an NRI passenger that the system is ineffective, claiming that “no one will come” regardless of how many times the button is pressed.
What does the video show?
The video, taken inside the cab, shows a man off-camera asking the driver what the SOS button is for. The driver replies that it is for emergencies, especially for women. However, he quickly alleges that even if someone presses it multiple times, it won’t make any difference. “Na police ani hai na kuch [The police won’t come].”
Also Read: Delhi Uber driver reveals his highest monthly earnings after completing 50,000 trips
The driver then recalls a moment when he kept pressing the button for the whole night just for fun, but no one responded immediately, adding that it was only at 6 am that someone got in touch with him. To prove his point, the driver then keeps pressing the button in front of the NRI.
What is SOS?
Britannica explains SOS as “a series of dots and dashes in International Morse Code that is used to signal distress.” Contrary to popular beliefs, it is not an acronym for “save our ship” and “save our souls”. It is an internationally recognised distress signal.
What does the SOS button do?
Ideally, the SOS button inside a cab helps a traveller escalate safety-related concerns to the service provider's safety response team in real time. It is also supposed to send the ride details, such as the driver’s contact details, vehicle number, to the customer’s emergency contacts. In some cases, pressing the SOS button should give the rider direct access to get in touch with the local law enforcement.
How did social media react?
An individual joked, “This is a panic button, but the button itself says don't panic me.” Another added, “The fact that you all find it funny is insane.”
Also Read: Delhi entrepreneur explains how his top truck drivers earn more than software developers
A third commented, “Then probably it's the same in all cab services. I used to take cabs instead of the auto to feel safe. I never knew these things didn't work. Girls are not safe anywhere.” A fourth wrote, “Press and hold for one minute toh kaam kare ga par 6-8 ghante baad police station se call aata hai.”
Who is Rohit Rathaur?
According to his LinkedIn bio, Rathaur completed his bachelor’s degree from the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut. He started his career as a real estate sales manager.
Over the years, he assumed different roles in various industries. Finally, he embarked on a new journey as the founder and CEO of a Dubai-based real estate company.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More