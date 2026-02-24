Delhi entrepreneur explains how his top truck drivers earn more than software developers
While some agreed with the Delhi businessman that truckers earn more than some software developers, others argued against it.
A Delhi business owner’s post about his truck drivers earning more cash in hand than software developers has sparked a discussion about white-collar and blue-collar jobs in India. The entrepreneur claimed that his employees end up saving most of the money they make without being compelled to spend it on things like high rent or EMIs.
“Everyone looks down on blue-collar work. But math doesn’t care about your ego,” Daman Singh wrote on Instagram. He claimed that a seemingly decent starting salary of ₹40,000 for a fresh IT graduate quickly disappears under the weight of urban living in India’s metro cities. He argued that by the time the individual pays for rent, taxes and food delivery, they are left with a very small portion of their salary, leaving almost no room for savings or financial security.
“A fresh IT grad in a metro city makes ₹40,000. Minus 30% for a PG/Rent. Minus taxes. Minus Zomato bills. They are left with ₹5,000 at the end of the month,” Singh shared.
He continued, “An elite heavy-duty truck pilot takes home ₹45-55k in hard cash. No rent. No income tax. He’s building a house in his village while the engineer is paying off an EMI for an iPhone,” adding, “There is a massive transfer of wealth happening in the unorganized sector, and people are too busy judging the dirt on the trucks to notice the money in the bank.”
He advised, “Drop your ego. Respect the skill,” and concluded his post with a video.
How did social media react?
An individual claimed, “My truck driver has his own car.” Another added, “Every reel of yours hits differently — you’ve got that rare spark. Real talent, real style, real inspiration… and the way you handle your transportation business too, truly built for greatness.”
A third argued, “If it were an American/European truck, then sure, but in our khatara Indian trucks, no point of comparison.” Singh responded, “Cabins are also getting better now. Ek cabin tour or video banadi jaaye? [Should I make a cabin tour video?]” A fourth wrote, “Reminder: High income doesn’t mean easy life, trucking is pure grind.” Singh replied that the remark is true, but asked if the life of a software engineer is easier.
According to his LinkedIn profile, the business owner completed his bachelor’s of engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi.
Though at the start of his career, he interned and worked at different organisations, he now runs his family business. His X bio says he is the “2nd Generation Family Business Owner of Daman Group.”
His Instagram profile, at the time of writing this report, had over 38,000 followers. He often shares videos that show an unseen side of the logistics business. Additionally, he posts about the lessons learnt in life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom.