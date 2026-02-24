Delhi entrepreneur explains how his top truck drivers earn more than software developers

A Delhi business owner’s post about his truck drivers earning more cash in hand than software developers has sparked a discussion about white-collar and blue-collar jobs in India. The entrepreneur claimed that his employees end up saving most of the money they make without being compelled to spend it on things like high rent or EMIs. Delhi business owner whose post about his truck drivers' earnings has gone viral. (Instagram/@justdoit_dammy)

“Everyone looks down on blue-collar work. But math doesn’t care about your ego,” Daman Singh wrote on Instagram. He claimed that a seemingly decent starting salary of ₹40,000 for a fresh IT graduate quickly disappears under the weight of urban living in India’s metro cities. He argued that by the time the individual pays for rent, taxes and food delivery, they are left with a very small portion of their salary, leaving almost no room for savings or financial security.

“A fresh IT grad in a metro city makes ₹40,000. Minus 30% for a PG/Rent. Minus taxes. Minus Zomato bills. They are left with ₹5,000 at the end of the month,” Singh shared.

He continued, “An elite heavy-duty truck pilot takes home ₹45-55k in hard cash. No rent. No income tax. He’s building a house in his village while the engineer is paying off an EMI for an iPhone,” adding, “There is a massive transfer of wealth happening in the unorganized sector, and people are too busy judging the dirt on the trucks to notice the money in the bank.”

He advised, “Drop your ego. Respect the skill,” and concluded his post with a video.