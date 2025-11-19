Gurgaon entrepreneur reveals driver's salary, internet says ‘right way to treat employees’

Gurgaon-based entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has revealed that his driver earns more than ₹50,000 a month — well above the average pay grade for similar positions. In a social media post shared this morning, Warikoo said his driver, Dayanand Bhaiya, gets an annual increment of 11%, is treated like a member of the family, has keys to their house and even knows their ATM pin. Ankur Warikoo with his driver, Dayanand Bhaiya. (X/@warikoo)

Dayanand Bhaiya’s latest increment took his salary to an impressive ₹53,350 per month.

Perks of the job

Besides earning upwards of ₹6 LPA — which is more than the entry-level pay in many fields — Ankur Warikoo’s driver gets health insurance and a one-month Diwali bonus. This time, he also received a scooty.

“He joined us 13 years ago at Rs. 15,000 and has since become an integral part of our family while building his own life,” Warikoo said in his X post.

He revealed that Dayanand is more than a driver, he is a “trusted partner” to the family. In fact, he is so much a part of the family that he addresses members as “tum” rather than the more respectful “aap”.

“He drives our children to classes, holds duplicate house keys, knows our ATM PIN, handles all important errands that don’t require our presence, treats me as his own (addresses everyone in the family as tum and not aap) and is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and myself,” said Warikoo.

Ankur Warikoo’s businesses generated a total revenue of ₹16.84 crore (USD 2 million) in 2024. The Gurgaon-based millionaire praised his driver for saving them time, mental load and effort.

Posting a picture with the driver, the entrepreneur said, “He has been one of the best uses of our money, and I can’t wait for him to reach ₹1 lakh per month in the next 5–6 years”.

In the comments section, he explained that Dayanand Bhaiya gets an increment of 11% every year.

Post earns praise

Warikoo's post earned him praise on social media.

“This is the right way to treat employees. Dignity of labour goes for everyone. Proud of you, Ankur,” wrote X user Suraj Balakrishnan.

“This is genuinely heartwarming to read. In a world where people often overlook the ones who make their daily lives smoother, it’s beautiful to see someone acknowledge loyalty, trust, and hard work with real respect and growth,” another person wrote.

“Very few people realise value of a good driver.. specially when it comes to safety of spouse kids and ailing parents… by giving them this handsome pay you have done a great investment,” a user added.

Many commenters also praised Warikoo for ensuring that his driver gets health insurance as part of his total compensation. X user Nikhil Ramesh, for example, wrote: “Great that you are covering Insurance as part of compensation. Hope others are also driven to do this for their staff - the additional cost for employers is negligible but benefits for employees is significant.”