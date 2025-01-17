Menu Explore
Ankur Warikoo reveals his annual revenue for 2024: ‘Look at how much money I make’

BySimran Singh
Jan 17, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo unveils his holding company’s operations and growing digital influence across multiple platforms.

Ankur Warikoo, an entrepreneur, author, and content creator, recently offered a comprehensive look into his business ventures and 2024 income streams in a post shared on X. Renowned for his content in entrepreneurship and personal finance, Warikoo has built a business under the umbrella of Zaan WebVeda Private Limited, a holding company co-owned with his wife.

Ankur Warikoo noted that these numbers represent revenue, not salary or the money he earns. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)
Ankur Warikoo noted that these numbers represent revenue, not salary or the money he earns. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

In his post, Warikoo detailed the structure of their company, which operates through three distinct business units. The first, Brand Warikoo, is centred on his personal brand, creating content across multiple platforms. The second, WebVeda, focuses on delivering educational content, while the third, Investing, reinvests the company’s profits into other ventures.

Warikoo’s content business, Brand Warikoo, serves as a cornerstone of his operations, with an impressive digital footprint spanning platforms like YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, newsletters, WhatsApp, and podcasts. Collectively, his platforms boast a following of over 14.8 million, though the audiences overlap across channels.

According to the data shared in his post, YouTube is his largest platform, with 6.58 million followers in total. Of these, 5.88 million follow his personal finance content, while 607,331 watch shorts, and smaller audiences engage with his career-related and podcast channels. Instagram comes in second with 3.71 million followers, followed by LinkedIn with 2.41 million. Other platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Threads, contribute between 565,000 and 673,638 followers each. Additionally, newsletters and WhatsApp channels add over 280,000 followers combined.

In his post, Warikoo wrote: “How much money did we make in 2024? Income sources revealed… My wife and I own a holding company - Zaan WebVeda Private Limited. It has 3 business units…” This candid revelation underscores the meticulous structure of his business and its growing influence.

Take a look at the post:

In 2024, Ankur Warikoo’s businesses generated a total revenue of Rs. 16.84 crore (USD 2 million) across multiple income streams. His speaking engagements brought in Rs. 2.38 crore (USD 280,000), while book royalties added another Rs. 1.65 crore (USD 200,000). Brand collaborations and endorsements contributed Rs. 2.76 crore (USD 325,000), and his education platform WebVeda earned Rs. 9.56 crore (USD 1.1 million). Reflecting on his earnings, Warikoo remarked, “It is insane that I can earn this much, for something that I love doing.” However, he emphasised that these are revenue figures, not his personal earnings, stating, “There are a lot of expenses after this number – team salary, marketing, software. Our profit is between 20-25% of this number.”


