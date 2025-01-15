Bengaluru techie earned 35,000 per month after 9 years of working at one of India’s largest IT firms

A Bengaluru techie has opened up about his experience of working with one of India’s largest IT companies in a Reddit post, comparing his experience to “unchained slavery.” The techie said he spent nine years at the company, at the end of which his salary was only ₹35,000 per month. The Bengaluru techie described his experience as 'unchained slavery'

He blamed the shocking figure on low increments – often in single digits – and the company’s system of “progression” where employees were moved up a sub-level with no change in salary or responsibilities.

The techie also highlighted other systemic issues at the organisation, including its practice of charging its own employees for parking, not subsidizing canteen food, and mandating a minimum number of physical work hours, which led to employees coming to the office even on weekends.

“Reality of being underpaid”

In his Reddit post, the Bengaluru man said that he quit the firm after nine years and now works at an IT giant based in Ecospace, Bangalore. His nine years of experience at his previous organisation – which he joined as a fresher in 2008 – made him think that all IT companies operate in a similar manner.

It was only when he switched to one of the international ‘Big 4’ companies that he realised how his previous organisation was exploiting its employees.

One of the most shocking aspects of the organisation was how little it paid its employees.

“When I left after 9 years, my monthly salary was ₹35k. Today, I earn ₹1.7 lakh – nearly 400% more,” the techie wrote.

He blamed the low pay on the company’s policy of “progressions” over actual promotions. “My low take-home salary was largely due to single-digit annual hikes (4-6%) and wasted years in “progression” stages,” he said.

In fact, the salary barely kept up with inflation. “Market correction in salaries was unheard of. In contrast, my current and previous companies periodically adjust salaries to match market trends,” the techie explained.

Mandatory physical work hours

Not only did the IT firm give low salary hikes, it also mandated a minimum number of hours to be spent on campus. This was tracked through ID card swipes. “This led to absurd scenarios like employees visiting the campus on weekends to complete laundry, just to meet the required hours,” the Reddit user revealed.

Other issues he highlighted in his post included lack of affordable food options in the cafeteria - a glass of juice, for example, would cost ₹40, a hefty transportation fee of ₹3,200, employees being charged for parking their vehicles on campus and more.

In the comments section, many people confirmed the techie’s account and shared their own similar experiences of working at the same company.