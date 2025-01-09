Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK's richest businesswoman earned thrice as much as Apple CEO Tim Cook after 45% pay cut

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 09, 2025 04:29 PM IST

Despite a 45% pay cut, Denise Coates, joint-CEO of Bet365, earned £158.7 million in 2024, outpacing most global CEOs.

UK's highest-paid woman took a 45% pay cut but still earned more than most global CEOs, said a report by the BBC. Joint-CEO of gambling firm Bet365, Denise Coates, has retained her status as billionaire and UK's highest-paid woman despite the pay cut last year.

Denise Coates' earnings reached an all-time high during the 2020 Covid pandemic as the online gambling sector surged(X/@BladeoftheS)
Denise Coates' earnings reached an all-time high during the 2020 Covid pandemic as the online gambling sector surged(X/@BladeoftheS)

In 2024, Coates earned £158.7 million in salary and dividends for the year, according to company filings. While her pay declined compared to previous years, her earnings still remain far ahead of most CEO's like Apple's Tim Cook, who earned £49.7 million in 2023 —less than a third of Coates’ total earnings.

Her pay is made up of a £94.7 million salary along with £64 million in dividends derived from her 58% stake in Bet365. Her brother and co-CEO, John Coates, is the other shareholder in the £110 million dividend.

Who is Denise Coates?

The Coates family’s wealth, primarily derived from Bet365, is valued at nearly £8 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

In 2000, Denise decided to mortgage her father’s betting shop chain to launch the online gambling platform alongside her brother. This bold move has over the years catapulted her to being called one of UK's "most successful women". Coates is among the best-paid executives in the world and holds a first-class degree in econometrics. She trained as an accountant in her family firm before taking over the family business.

Under her, the company's growth skyrocketed and it become one of the world's biggest online gambling websites. Subsequently, her earnings reached an all-time high during the 2020 Covid pandemic as the online gambling sector surged. She earned a record £466 million in 2020 followed by £300 million in 2021.

Why the pay cut?

Denise Coates’ pay cuts came amid a notable surge in Bet365's financial performance. The company, which operates sports betting and gaming platforms and owns Stoke City, a Championship football club, posted a pre-tax profit of £596 million, supported by a 9% rise in turnover to £3.7 billion.

(Also read: Jeff Bezos set his salary at $80,000 at Amazon but made $8 million every hour.)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On