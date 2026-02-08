Two drunk women ram bike into cab, assault driver with helmet in Bengaluru. Video surfaces

Two women allegedly under the influence of alcohol triggered a heated altercation after they rammed their bike into a car at a busy street in Bengaluru. During the altercation, the women allegedly abused the driver and attacked him with a helmet. (X@Karnataka Portfolio)

The women were riding a motorcycle after visiting friends when they allegedly rammed into a cab from behind late on Saturday. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them about the accident, which soon led to a heated argument, NDTV reported.

During the altercation, the women allegedly abused the driver and attacked him with a helmet.

People from the neighbourhood who tried to intervene and calm the situation were also allegedly assaulted. Reportedly, the women used a metal chain wrapped around their hands to attack the cab driver during the confrontation.

The video, which HT.com could not independently verify, shows the women shouting abuses at members of the public and making obscene gestures. Some people in the crowd are also heard hurling abuses at them.