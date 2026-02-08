Two drunk women ram bike into cab, assault driver with helmet in Bengaluru. Video surfaces
The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them about the accident, which soon led to a heated argument.
Two women allegedly under the influence of alcohol triggered a heated altercation after they rammed their bike into a car at a busy street in Bengaluru.
The women were riding a motorcycle after visiting friends when they allegedly rammed into a cab from behind late on Saturday. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them about the accident, which soon led to a heated argument, NDTV reported.
During the altercation, the women allegedly abused the driver and attacked him with a helmet.
People from the neighbourhood who tried to intervene and calm the situation were also allegedly assaulted. Reportedly, the women used a metal chain wrapped around their hands to attack the cab driver during the confrontation.
The video, which HT.com could not independently verify, shows the women shouting abuses at members of the public and making obscene gestures. Some people in the crowd are also heard hurling abuses at them.
In one clip, one of the women is seen kicking men who attempt to restrain her. Even after being placed inside a police vehicle, she continued to shout abuses and make obscene gestures at onlookers.
Local residents reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the spot and took the women into custody. A case has been registered against the two, identified as Lisa and Matthew.
Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.
In a separate incident, a woman in her late twenties has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman's home guard after a confrontation over clothing advice in Karnataka's East Bengaluru.
The accused, identified as Damini, also known as Mohini, lives in Narayanapura in the Mahadevapura area and works with a private firm. Police said the incident involved Lakshmi Narasamma, a home guard posted at the Banasawadi traffic police station, who later required medical attention for her injuries.
Police said the incident took place on Friday, January 9, evening near KR Puram railway station, where Damini was walking when a group of men reportedly made inappropriate remarks about her attire. Narasamma, who was regulating traffic nearby, stepped in and drove the men away.
