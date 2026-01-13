Shocking video: Woman assaults home guard in Bengaluru for ‘giving clothing advice’; arrested

A woman in her late twenties has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman home guard after a confrontation over clothing advice in Karnataka's east Bengaluru. The confrontation escalated when inappropriate remarks from bystanders prompted the guard to intervene. (X) The accused, identified as Damini, also known as Mohini, lives in Narayanapura in the Mahadevapura area and works with a private firm. Police said the incident involved Lakshmi Narasamma, a home guard posted at the Banasawadi traffic police station, who later required medical attention for her injuries, The Times of India reported. ALSO READ | Techie quits ₹19 LPA Bengaluru software job, says AI will replace coders Police said the incident took place on Friday, January 9, evening near KR Puram railway station, where Damini was walking when a group of men reportedly made inappropriate remarks about her attire. Narasamma, who was regulating traffic nearby, stepped in and drove the men away. A video of the incident, which HT could not independently verify, also surfaced on social media. Incident caught on cam

ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro ticket prices to increase by 5% from February onwards? Here's what we know After intervening, the home guard allegedly cautioned Damini to dress modestly to avoid such situations and also advised her against walking on the busy stretch of road due to traffic congestion. Officials said these remarks angered Damini, who then allegedly turned aggressive and attacked Narasamma. The assault left the home guard with bleeding injuries to her face and nose. She was later treated as an outpatient at a private hospital. Police personnel reached the scene soon after and detained Damini, said the report.