Bengaluru entrepreneur claims US founder with 10x revenue showed more humility than Indian peer, shares chats

In a tweet, a Bengaluru entrepreneur has shed light on the stark difference in mentorship styles between Indian and US-based founders. He claimed that when he reached out to two high-profile founders for guidance, he received starkly different responses. He posted while the Indian founder reportedly became "super angry" over product access and used derogatory language; the more successful US founder, however, offered words of encouragement and a follow-up call. Two screenshots shared by a Bengaluru man. (X/@ShubhAgrawal26)

“What’s with Indian founders and their Ego? Story time - In the last 6 months, I've reached out to countless founders and CEOs I admire for advice. Most of the time, they're willing to help - but there seems to be a massive difference between the ego levels of Indian founders and the ones outside,” Shubh Agrawal, whose LinkedIn says he currently works at a New York-based company, tweeted.

Also Read: Indian founder recalls chance hike with tech founders who later became billionaires He shared two screenshots claiming they show strikingly different responses from an Indian founder and an American one. Adding context, he wrote, “Founder one: Indian, you've seen him on podcasts, company does $40mil in yearly revenue. Founder two: Based in the US, has built two unicorn companies, company does >$400mil in yearly revenue.”

Agrawal claimed that while the India founder got angry and called the “founding team ret*rd”, the American peer “spent a good 60 minutes asking questions and diagnosing the issue and offered to hop on a call if needed”.

“I might be wrong in attributing this to their origin, but it's clear that the founder with 10x higher competence was a lot more humble and willing to help out,” he continued.

HT.com has reached out to Shubh Agrawal, this report will be updated when he responds.