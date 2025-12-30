Indian founder recalls chance hike with tech founders who later became billionaires

An Indian founder based in the United States has sparked conversation online after recalling a chance hike with European tech entrepreneurs who later went on to become billionaires. An Indian founder recalled a chance hike with tech peers who later became billionaires.(X/@Aiswarya_Sankar)

A memory from before success struck

Taking to X, Aiswarya Sankar shared a post featuring two photographs from the hike, which took place around a year and a half ago. In her post, she described how the decision to join the outing was almost random, with no idea of what the future held for the people she was walking alongside.

“Just about a year and a half ago I decided to somewhat randomly go on a hike with a group of European dev tool founders. Today two of them Anton Osika and Fabian Hedin are Europe’s youngest self made billionaires,” she wrote.

The founders she referred to were Lovable’s cofounders Anton Osika and Fabian Hedin, both of whom have since achieved extraordinary financial success in the European tech ecosystem.

Lessons from the journey

In the same post, Sankar went on to reflect on what stood out to her during that time. “Few thoughts really 1. This was well before they ‘made it’ but they were still very obsessed back then with making the entire experience ‘lovable’ making that the driver for every single thing seems like a great North Star. 2. The next one and a half years are yours. 3. Always go on random hikes with European founders in the future,” she added.

Take a look here at the post:

Online reactions pour in

The post on X has garnered nearly 8,000 views and a wave of encouraging responses. One user commented, “there will be 3 billionaires in the picture very soon.” Another wrote, “Aiswarya gonna be B soon!”

Several others echoed similar optimism. “Right place at the right time,” read one reaction, while another added, “Wish you also become billionaire in 2026 and keep adding up.” Messages of support continued with comments like, “Best of luck, we will love to see you as next billionaire.”