Techie quits ₹19 LPA Bengaluru software job, says AI will replace coders

A software engineer , predicting that AI will eat up a majority of programming jobs in the near future, has decided to quit the field. “I am quitting software engineering primarily due to how good AI has gotten these days,” the techie said in a post shared on Reddit earlier this week. A software engineer explains why he's quitting his job to join a photo studio.

The techie said that he has five years of experience and is currently earning around ₹19 LPA. From his post, it appears that he is currently based in Bengaluru.

A prediction on AI taking jobs The software engineer claimed that Claude AI writes close to 70% of the code at his company. He said that AI had made great progress in just two years. Because of this, he estimates that in the near future, there will come a time when so many engineers will not be needed as AI will do all the coding.

“I can foresee a future where so many engineers are not needed,” he wrote.

(Also read: Google engineer says Claude Code built in 1 hour what it took Google 1 year to do)

The techie further claimed that the rise of AI will lead to more competition in India — a country where already, thousands of qualified professionals compete for a single job opening.

“Yes software engineering is not just coding but just a few years ago we used to take entire sprints to add a small feature which can be done in a day with AI, this will definitely lead to mass layoffs,” he predicted.