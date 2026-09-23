BMC proposes VJTI to conduct audit for ₹1,354-cr GMLR Phase 4
The civic body has also sought permission to appoint VJTI without fresh tenders, pointing out that the institute is on the state government’s empanelled list for third-party quality audits
Mumbai: The BMC has proposed appointing Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct an independent technical audit of the ₹1,354.52-crore fourth phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), intending to pay the institute ₹6.09 crore, excluding GST, for the third-party quality audit. The proposal is scheduled to come before the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday.
The civic body has also sought permission to appoint VJTI without fresh tenders, pointing out that the institute is on the state government’s empanelled list for third-party quality audits.
The fourth phase involves improving the junction between the Eastern Express Highway and GMLR at Mulund and is being executed in two parts. Phase 4-A includes a 1,330-metre second-level cable-stayed flyover over the existing flyover between Nahur and Airoli toll naka, with five lanes in each direction on its wider section.
It also includes temporary free left-turn lanes at all four corners and upgrades to a 1.6-km road stretch.
The contract was awarded to Akshaya Infra Projects-Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (JV), and work began on March 27. The project has a 36-month contract period, excluding the monsoon.
Technogem Consultants Pvt Ltd is the technical consultant, while IIT-Bombay is reviewing the designs.
The BMC said an independent quality audit was necessary considering the scale and importance of the infrastructure project. Under a 2018 government resolution, third-party quality assurance agencies can charge 0.5% of the contract value. VJTI has agreed to charge 0.45%, bringing its fee to ₹6.09 crore.
The proposed audit will continue through the project period or until completion, whichever is applicable.
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