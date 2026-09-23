₹2,500-cr UP-EDGE project: World Bank backs economic push in Purvanchal

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will launch a project dedicated to 28 districts of the Purvanchal region to transform the local resources into opportunities for investment, employment, entrepreneurship and exports. A meeting was held between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and World Bank officials on Tuesday, during which various proposed components of the project, including sending the preliminary project report (PPR) to the Government of India, were discussed, the state government said in a statement. (Sourced)

The UP Enabling District-Led Economic Growth (UP-EDGE) project, to be launched with the support of the World Bank, will accelerate economic activities in the Purvanchal region while also strengthening the local administration.

A meeting was held between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and World Bank officials on Tuesday, during which various proposed components of the project, including sending the preliminary project report (PPR) to the Government of India, were discussed, the state government said in a statement.

Proposed with WB support, the ₹2,500-crore project will run for five years and cover 28 districts of Purvanchal, with the possibility of including seven Bundelkhand districts as well.

The plan was discussed in detail at the meeting between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and World Bank delegation led by practice manager Hoon Soh, lead economist Aurelien Krause, senior economist Vincent Belinga and senior specialist Neha Gupta.

Officials said at the meeting that Purvanchal accounts for nearly 40% of the state’s population, but contributes only 27.6% to the state’s GDP. UP-EDGE aims to correct this imbalance through district-specific action plans based on local potential.

“Purvanchal has immense development potential. Keeping local requirements, available resources and economic opportunities in view, action plans for major investment projects should be prepared district wise. This will create new opportunities for employment and income at local level and provide fresh momentum to the region’s economy,” the CM said.

He stressed that along with agriculture, role of manufacturing and services must be increased. By connecting local products with better design, packaging and global markets, export opportunities can be expanded, he said, calling for special attention to link ODOP and other local products with new market ecosystem.